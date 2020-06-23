Jacqueline Osborne, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on August 8, 1954 in Chester County, PA to the late Jack Doubts and Margaret Grace Ingle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William (Billy) Jefferson Ingle III.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Tanya Osborne Stout, Christina Moody, Sharon Osborne, Stacy Doubts; son, Gary Doubts; sisters, Viola Jones and husband Barry, Linda Garcia; brothers, John B. Ingle, Thomas J. Ingle, Benjamin D. Ingle, Richard A. Ingle; grandchildren, Jonathan Stout Jr., Tristian Stout, Jacqueline Stout, Brianna Hipshire, Dylan Smith, Tyra Smith, Bud Doubts, Brandon Doubts, Mandy Doubts; great grandchildren, Bently Smith, Emory Smith; ex-husband and companion, Steve Harper; six nieces and nephews and many special friends.

There will be no formal services held. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Jacqueline Doubts Osborne has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.