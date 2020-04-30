Jackson Howell Crowe

October 15, 1929 – April 20, 2020

Mr. Jackson ” Hal” Howell Crowe, age 90 of Crystal River, Florida, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Crystal River, FL. He was born October 15, 1929 in Mountain City, TN, son of Andrew Jackson and Myrtle Luttrell Crowe. Hal was an Army veteran who served during Korea; he went on to work and eventually retired from the US Postal Service. Hal moved to Crystal River, Florida from St. Petersburg, FL in 1989. He was an avid Florida Gator fan, enjoyed NASCAR especially Jimmy Johnson, Country Music, traveling and loved to go to Mountain City in the fall to see the leaves change.

Mr. Crowe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Norma Minks Crowe, son, Jackson Crowe, Jr. brothers, Sam, Dan, Lee Ray (Shine), Marcus Clay (Buster) & Tyler Crowe, sisters, Helen Hawkins, Gladys Jenkins and Daris Slemp. Survivors include a son, Stephen (Dixie) Crowe of Hernando, FL, 2 grandchildren, Jason Crowe and Casey (Krystal) Crowe, and 3 great-grandchildren, Jackson Cade Crowe, Jordan Crowe and Wyatt Crowe, and many nieces and nephews. Hal will be buried at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Memorial service for Hal will be held at a future date.

