We are saddened to announce the passing of Jackie Swanson Brown age 65 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born October 23, 1956, to the late Claude Brown and Betty Flannagan Brown. Jackie was a member of Victory Chapel Cowboy Church and he loved working puzzles, fishing, and wrestling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Mark Brown, John Brown, and George Brown, and sister: Kathy Evans.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister: Nancy McFadden (Robert) of Trade and brother: Jim Brown (Tamera Milhorne) of Piney Flats, Caregiver: Linda Guy of Mountain City, and Several Nieces and Nephews also survive. Special friends Cathy Motsinger-Eller, Terry Hodge, and Morris Davis also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, from the Charles B. Hux Chapel with Mr. Eddie Porter and Mr. Jim Furchess officiating. The burial will be at the Mcfadden Cemetery in Trade, TN. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

At other times friends may call the caregiver’s residence at 924 Medical Park Drive Apt. 602, Mountain City, TN.

