Jackie Farthing, age 59, of Butler, TN passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her home. Jackie was born on February 2, 1962 in Prineville, Oregon to Betty Greenwell Payne and the late John Payne. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter’s father, Wesley Farthing and the father of her son, Allen “Alf ” Reece.

Jackie enjoyed crafting, woodworking, and anything with purple. She loved owls. She was a wonderful mother to her children and a loving Nana to Nevaeh.

Those left to cherish her memories include her mother, Betty Payne; son, Dakota Reece of the home; daughter, Sara Farthing of North Wilkesboro; granddaughter, Nevaeh Farthing; sisters, Brenda Harmon, Tammie Stines and husband Carl; mother-in-law, Rose Potter; brother-in-law, Adam Potter; father-in-law, Earnest “Ern” Reece; nephew, Bradley Stines and wife Lindsey and their children, Khloe and Konner; aunts, Gerleen Dugger and Shirley Ainsworth and several cousins.

The family will have a gathering of family and friends at a later time. See www.mountaincityfh.com for updated service details.

The family of Jackie Farthing has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.