It is with great sadness that the family of Jack Shutt announces his passing on Thursday, December 30,2021 at the age of 86 at the VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, TN.

Jack was born September 30, 1935 in Beckley WV to the late Cecil Shutt, Sr and Georgia Forrester Shutt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Adams Shutt, son Randy Adams, two brothers; Benny Shutt and Cecil Shutt, Jr. Jack was a house painter by trade. His hobbies included woodworking, hunting and fishing. Jack was the founder of the Cherokee Bow and Archery Club. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

Advertisements

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Ann Rhymer (Dean), of Mountain City, TN; two sons, Edward Adams (Pat) of Bluff City, TN and Howard Shutt of Mountain City; one nephew; Jimmy Shutt; Twelve grandchildren; several great-grand children also survive along with members of the Breakfast Group at Hardee’s.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm at the Charles B. Hux Chapel. At 2:00 we will go in procession to Sunset Memorial Park with Dwayne Dickson officiating . Military Honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family though our website at www.huxlipford.com

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shutt family.