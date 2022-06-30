Jack Ronald Murphy, age 84, of Pine Orchard Rd., Butler, Tennessee, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 12, 1938 in Hardeeville, SC to the late Albert Murphy and Matilda Cooler Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Bailey and brother, Robert Murphy.

Jack ran Dry Run Utility for over 20 years. He was an animal lover, especially horses and dogs. He loved his family dearly but his love for the Lord came first in everything. He was a truthful and honest man who said what he meant and meant what he said. Jack was a member and choir director at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in SC for over 20 years. He attended Little Milligan Baptist Church in Butler.

Those left to cherish his memories include wife of almost 57 years, Betty Ann Murphy of the home; sisters, Marjorie Lipham of Butler, TN, Betty Scott of Hardeeville, SC; several nieces, nephews and friends.

The graveside service and burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 from Rock Springs Church Cemetery with Pastors Sam Icenhour and Stephen Brackeen officiating. Pallbearers will be Wayne Lipham, Mark Lipham, Dennis Lipham, Tommy Poore, Ray Crotts, and Stephen Brackeen.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 4549 Pine Orchard Rd, Butler, TN 37640.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, especially Joanie McQueen and Gail Miller for the excellent care.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Jack Ronald Murphy has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mo