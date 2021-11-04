Ivan Dean Snyder age 23, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. He was born on April 3, 1998 in Johnson City, TN to Stanley Dean Snyder III and Liza Renee Ensor Snyder. Ivan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Snyder and sister, Carrie Olivia Snyder.

Ivan was a true outdoorsman , he loved camping and hiking. He was very good hearted and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He adored and loved his children. He also enjoyed trucks and watching Robin Williams movies.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memories include his girlfriend and mother of his children Lindsey Cornell; daughters, Ivy Deanna Kaye Snyder, Emmalyn Belle Snyder and expecting baby Sparrow; sister, Anna Snyder and Zack McEwen; Grandfather, Stanley Dean Snyder Jr.; Aunt and Uncle Jeannie and David Wallace, Aunt Jennifer Ensor and Uncle Wayne Stout; cousins, Bryce Wallace and wife Anna, Taylor Wallace, John Vannoy.

A memorial service for Ivan will be held at a later date.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his parents 261 Jim Wright Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

