Iva Lea Price Blevins, age 90 of Creston NC, passed away on May 31, 2022. Iva lea was born on April 25, 1932 to the late David Price and Lizzie Mahala Price. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, James Edward Blevins, Lowell Jackson Blevins Jr.; sisters, Della Roark, Emmie Mahala, Viola Lewis, Reba Houser, Belvie Mahala; brothers, Carlie Price, Elmer Price, Eula Johnny Price; son-in-law, Roger Blankenbeckler.

Iva Lea loved get-togethers with family and friends. She enjoyed working outside, gardening, planting flowers, and feeding her birds and all the wildlife. She was well known for her famous cabbage rolls and thirty day cakes. She also adored children and loved babysitting.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Bertha Houser (Robert), Charlene Blankenbeckler, Patricia Lowther (Ray), Mary Eastridge (Jerry), Sheri Plum; daughter-in-law, Patty Blevins; grew up like sisters, Ruth Price, Nola Forrester; grandchildren, Chris Houser, Amanda Horne, Miranda Blankenbeckler, Sharron Meitzen. Billy Lowther, Johnny Lowther, Shane Blevins, Jessi Kennedy, Brandon Ham, Journey Carter, David Plum, Josh Plum, Shallen Plum; ten great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and one on the way; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastors Tommy Stevens and Anthony Roark officiating. The burial will follow at the Blevins Family Cemetery (Roundabout Rd.). Pallbearers will be Chris Houser, Billy Lowther, Brandon Ham, David Plum, Jordan Brosius, Corey Carter, and Shane Blevins.

Family and friends may visit the home, 1887 Roundabout Road, Creston, NC 28615.

