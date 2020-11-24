Iva Fletcher

Iva Lois Fletcher, 80, of Shady Valley, TN. Passed away on November 3, 2020 after a long battle with COVID-19. She was the youngest daughter of the late Ira Manuel and Ellen Blevins Manuel of Shady Valley, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Fletcher Sr.; brother, Bill Manuel; sister, Ima Lee Cretsinger; brother, Lewis Manuel and brother, Don Manuel.

Lois, as she was called by all who knew her and “Mommaw” by her grandchildren, was a faithful Christian woman and was hospitable to friends, family and strangers alike. She attended the Stoney Creek Church of Christ, where she was a member for many years. She was an avid vegetable gardener and often gave much of her garden to those in need. Before her death, she worked as a housekeeper for the Matney family of Bristol, VA, who treated her with love and kindness.

Lois is survived by her remaining siblings, sister Veralene Gentry; brother Jerry Manuel and brother Dan Manuel. Additionally, left to cherish her memory are her 5 children; Charles Thomas Fletcher, Jr.; Denise Sue Fletcher; John Christopher Fletcher; Vanessa Lynn Fletcher; and Jeffrey Lewis Fletcher. She was also blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, who miss her greatly. Her family and friends will love her and cherish her memory for years to come.

Funeral services will be delayed until the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.Memories and condolences can be shared online. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Fletcher Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.