It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Iva Dean “Deanie” Eiland on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Sycamore Shoals Hospital at the age of 83. She was born May 25, 1938 to the late James Noel Cochran and Hallie Ellen Waldroup Cochran. Deanie enjoyed traveling, collecting, gardening, golf and tennis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Janice Renee Cunningham and a brother Clint Cochran.

Survivors include two daughters: Lynne Eiland Buxton and husband Brian of Chattanooga, TN and Sue Eiland Webb of Ruskin, FL; one sister: Merilyn Johnston of Hickory, NC; one brother: Clay Cochrane of Mountain City, TN; six grandchildren: Benjamin Michael Webb of Gainsville, GA; Brandon Lee Webb and fiance Carrie Easterwood of Rome, GA; Johua Tyler Webb of Ruskin, FL; Nathan Andrew Thacker of Ft. Thomas, KY; Chloe Nicole Thacker of Boca Raton, FL; and Marcina Marie Thacker Kays and husband Jacob of Cleveland, TN; one great granddaughter: Paislee Rae Webb of Rome, GA.

Advertisements

It was her wishes to be cremated. A private family service will be on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Chattanooga, TN.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Shepherds Chapel, P.O. Box 416, Gravette, AK 72736.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Eiland family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN