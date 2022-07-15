Isaac Scott Osborne, age 28, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Hwy 421 in Trade, TN. Isaac was born March 26, 1994, in Boone, NC, to the late Donnie Osborne and Diane Warren Pavusek. In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by his step-dad: Pete Pavusek, Grandfather: Claude Warren, and Grandmother: Sarah Osborne. Isaac was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He loved Hunting, collecting Guns, riding motorcycles, and tinkering with his stuff in his basement. He was a graduate of Johnson County High School. He was an associate of Humphrey Masonry.

His survivors include; His wife, Holli Osborne, of the home. Son; Waylon Scott Osborne, His Mother; Diane Pavusek, Brothers; Aaron Osborne (Krista), Petie Pavusek, and Peyton Pavusek. Grandparents; Faye Warren, James Osborne, Barbara Pavusek, Dick and Jewel Stout, Bill and Glenda Reece, Great Great Grandmother; Marie Osborne. Aunt and Uncle: Melvin and Debbie Humphrey and also Shane and Rebecca Humphrey and Blake and Rebekah Humphrey and Carson Lipford. Uncle; Steve Osborne (Cherie) and several cousins. Nephews: Eston Osborne and soon-to-born Lane Osborne. His Father in law and Mother in Law: Roger and Linda Reece and Larry and Pam Greer and Mahala. Special friends are Scooby and lots of special friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 7 PM. The visitation will be held from 5 until the service hour. Jim Norman, Bud Gentry, and Michael Icenhour will conduct the service. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 6, at 11 am in the Rainbow Cemetery conducted by Bill Worley. Active Pallbearers will be Aaron Osborne, Shane Humphrey, Melvin Humphrey, Petie Pavusek, Peyton Pavusek, Bronson Alexander, Sam Dunn, and DJ Hensley.

Honorary Pallbearers are; Roger Reece, Brian Morefield, Larry Greer, Mark Greene, Matt Cornett, Bill Reece, Joe Greer, Carson Lipford, Matt Eggers, Dale Phillips, Jim McCullough, and All the Staff of Humphrey Masonry Supply.

The family is receiving friends at his Grandmothers residence, 151 Claude Warren Road, Mountain City, TN

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Pete Pavusek Memorial Scholarship Fund at Johnson County Bank, Mtn. City, TN.

