We are saddened to announce the passing of Irene Maine, age 97, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, She was born January 8, 1925 to the late Walter Martin and Vertie Snyder Martin. Irene was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church. She farmed along side her husband for 59 years and always made sure the people that helped them had a meal and always encouraged them to eat. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning and everyone loved her special chocolate pound cake. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband J. D. Maine, a son Burman Maine, and two sons-in-law: Steve Bumgardner and Gene Brown.

Those left to cherish her memory include: two daughters: Lena Bumgardner (her day caregiver) of the home and Nancy Brown of Mountain City, TN; twelve grandchildren: Linda Setzer, Diane (David) Icenhour, Donna Bumgardner, Debbie (Bob) Snyder, Deena (Sam) Icenhour, Brittany (Thomas) Albert, James (Gloria) Payne, T.J. (Lindsey) Smith, Ethan Icenhour, Matthew Icenhour, Brandon Maine and Brian Maine; great grandchildren: Ryan, Kevin, Amanda, Chad, Chasity, Connor, Samuel, Ashlee, Molly, Austin, Markencie, Marlee, Elijah and Easton; great great grandchildren: Bentley, Colton, Layton, Walker, Arianna, Cayden, Irna, Dylan and two on the way. An aunt Mary Lee Snyder and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A graveside service and entombment will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Sunset Mausoleum of Love with Rev. Sam Icenhour and Rev. Mike McNutt officiating. Active pallbearers will be Connor, Samuel, T.J., Ethan, Matthew, Ryan, Brandon, Brian, Chad and Kevin. Honorary pallbearers will be John Seatz, Eddie Cross, Johnny Jones, Kenny Wilson, Lynn Wilson and Butch Wilson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ashe Services for Aging and Medi Home Health.

