Ilene Ella Cuddy, age 83, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Mountain City Care Center. Ilene was born in Mountain City to the late Taft and Selma Wilcox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Jahala Thomason and Angela Hawkins; sisters, Ola Mae, Della, Mary Lee, Maxie, Peanut and brothers, John, Ed, J.B. Ilene was a loving mother who sacrificed a lot to take care of her family. She adored all her family and her grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her. She enjoyed gardening and will mostly be remembered for being sassy.

Those left to cherish her memories include daughters, Pam Icenhour (Billy Ray), Robin Greene (Chris), Toby Riley (Thomas); sons, Tony Nelson (Barbara), Scott (Maxie); son-in-law, Rick Thomason; sisters, Carolyn Higginbotham, Naomi Butner; brother, Rob Wilcox; grandchildren, Johnathan Thomason, Josh Thomason, Amy Zanelli, Ashley Nelson, Matthew Taylor, Becky Wallace, Mason Wilcox, Gavin Wilcox, Liza Clark, Zek Watson; great grandchildren, Violet, Everett, Michael, Lily, Ezra, Robin, Ireland, Cameryn, Collin, Carter, Brayden, Erick; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Preachers Steven Spencer and Rick Thomason officiating. The graveside service and burial followed the funeral at the Johnson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony Nelson, Scott Wilcox, Mason Wilcox, Gavin Wilcox, Jonathan Thomason, Josh Thomason, Zek Watson, Brandon Clark, Ezra Taylor and Thomas Riley.

At other times, friends and family may visit the family residence, 2110 Berry Branch Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Ilene Cuddy has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.