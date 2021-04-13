Ila E. Braun, age 87, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 7, 1934 to the late Jacob Arther Enabnit and Helen Anderson Enabnit in Cerre Gordo, Iowa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerhard Martin Braun on August 23, 2019; son, Peter G. Braun; brothers, Jack Enabnit, Paul Enabnit; sisters, Edith Alsbury, Betty Enabnit, and June Enabnit.

Ila was a veteran of the United States Air Force where she served as an Intelligence Operations Specialist from 1952-1955. She then enlisted in Active Reserves until she resigned in 1960. During those periods of time she attended training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX and Lowery AFB in Denver, CO. She was a member of the New Jersey all women American Legion Post 0447, associate member of the Army Corp Veterans Association, the Red Hat Society, and DAR. She was a strong believer in getting women veterans the recognition they deserved. Ila was also awarded the Distinguished Military Service Medal for her service in the Korean War and the Legion of Honor Award. After moving to Mountain City, she became an active member of the American Legion Post 61. She was also a member of First Christian Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Rebecca J. Braun-Perusse and husband Douglas; grandchildren, Jeremiah L. Braun and wife Christina, Rachel Frances and husband J; step granddaughter, Jennifer Johnson and husband Steve; step grandson, Michael Perusse; sister, LeeAnn Kurtz; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a graveside service held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Williamstown, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mountain City American Legion Post 61, c/o of Patty Young. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Ila E. Braun has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.