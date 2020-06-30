We are saddened to announce the passing of Ida Cochrane, age 80, of Mountain City, TN on June 22, 2020. She was born May 18, 1940 to the late Ira and Cora Campbell. Ida enjoyed camping and traveling. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers: Zeb and Bobby Campbell; two sisters: Dora Reynolds and Nina McComas; one granddaughter Amanda Cline and one great granddaughter Rylee Osborne.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Clayton “Clay” Cochrane of the home; children: Roger Osborne of Mountain City, TN; daughters: Glenda Osborne and Tammy Reynolds, Mountain City, TN; Mary Ann Rasnake of Chilhowie, VA; Vonda and Donna Osborne of Deatsville, AL; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and special friend Amy Brown.

Funeral service was held at 7:00pm. Thursday, June 26, 2020 from the Eastside Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Morefield officiating. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private.

