Hyte Crowder, age 78, passed away on Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Hyte was born on January 15, 1942 in Mountain City, TN to the late Ike Lundy and Minnie Crowder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Crowder and sisters, Frances Dick, Margretha Lewis, and Willa Lewis.

Hyte loved life and told everyone how much the Lord had blessed him. He was a very caring and loving person who enjoyed helping others and donating to various charities. He spent many years as a contractor and was also a lifelong entrepreneur. Hyte was a veteran of the United States Army, National Guard and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters, Peggy Colmery and husband Dave, Susie Staff; brothers, Kenneth Crowder and wife Joyce, Richard Eugene Crowder; special niece, Mary Betts; several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Daniel Jones officiating and military honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Griffith officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Crowder, Wayne Crowder, Gary South, Robbie Staff, Anthony Leonard, and Jimmie Mack Frazier. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Potter, John Hartley, Roger Jones, Jeff Rice, Jim Hartley, Bill Hartley, and Dan Sherrell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Johnson County Cancer Support, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 North, Mountain City, TN 37683. At other times, family will receive friends at the home of Kenneth and Joyce Crowder, 4086 Forge Creek Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Hyte Crowder has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.