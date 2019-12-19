Hurbbie James Potter

Hurbbie James Potter, age 77, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home. He was born August 30, 1942 to the late Madison and Ruby Potter. Hurbbie is also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Potter, January 24, 2018, daughter, Gina Potter and brother, Gerald Potter.

Hurbbie’s favorite hobbies included trading and collecting all kinds of different things. He loved to go arrowhead hunting and being a tool and die maker.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Tina Osborne; sons, Dale Potter and Timmy Potter and wife LeeAnn; sisters, Linda Reavis and Betty Caldwell; brothers, David Potter and Joey Potter; grandchildren, Sharley French, Shelby Potter, Kelsey Potter, Austin Osborne, Amanda Potter, Sydni Potter and Emily Potter; great grandchildren, Issabella, Amillia and Tristan Eckert; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Minister Buddy Morefield and Dwayne Dickson will be officiating with pallbearers; Jimmy Garr, Randy Garr, Ricky Garr, Randy Thomas, Jamie Thomas, and

Sam Thomas

A graveside service will immediately follow at Reece Cemetery, Mountain City, TN.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 155 Rine St, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Hurbbie James Potter has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.