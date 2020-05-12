Hugh Walker

“Well done, thy good and faithful servant” Matt 25:21

We are saddened to announce the passing of Hugh Edward Walker, a beloved faithful servant of the Lord, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born into a large family of brothers and sisters on October 27, 1920 to William Roby Walker and Sally Delrhea Stout Walker in Neva, TN, he was the last of the Walker siblings. Mr. Walker was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife of 56 years, Lena Kate Morefield Walker and daughters Debra Brown, Donna Cooper; son William Floyd Walker and grandson Ryan Austin Motsinger

Mr. Walker is survived by daughters Carol Perkins (Larry), Dorothy Brewer (James), Ramona Shatley (Keith), and son Wayne Walker (Lecia). Four generations of descendants, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews were blessed to know “Pa” and learn by the Godly example he set for them.

A lifelong resident of the Neva community, Mr. Walker was salutatorian of his Bethel High School 1938 graduating class. He was a dedicated husband and father and he and his beloved wife raised their family in the home on the Walker farm. He was a skilled carpenter and electrician who built his home by hand. A U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the oldest veteran in Johnson County, he served in the European Theater and shared his memories with the Veterans project at the Johnson County Center for the Arts. He worked at Klopman Mills, which later became Burlington Industries, for 16 years. Mr. Walker never met a stranger, he was a gifted storyteller who could draw the people around him with his tales from the past. He made many friends and spent many happy hours at the Johnson County Senior Center with his “Rook” buddies. He was also a huge Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching the Weather Channel.

While he loved his family dearly, his most treasured relationship was with Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior and he read his bible daily and wore out may bibles in his long lifetime of study of the scriptures. He led a dedicated Christian life and was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He and his family became members of Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church where he used his servants hands to help build the new church fellowship hall and parsonage, as well as serving as Sunday School teacher and deacon where he remained faithful until his passing. Mr. Walker taught his last Sunday School class on his birthday at age 98.

The family received friends from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Mountain City with a Celebration of Life to follow with preachers Shannon Courtner, Terry Jones and Darryll Bailey to officiate. The Laurel Creek Boys and Jones family provided special music. Graveside service with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard immediately followed in Locust Gap/Gambill Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers were William Walker, Edward Walker, Jeff Wilcox, Mike Trivette, John Yates, John Shull and Jonathon Walker. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Perkins, James Brewer, Keith Shatley, Jim Cooper, Rocky Brown and Coleman Brown.

The family extends a special heartfelt thanks to Amedisys Hospice and his Silver Angel for their loving care in his final weeks.