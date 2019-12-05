Howard Thomas Morefield age 79 of 1127 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, TN passed away Thursday morning November 21, 2019 at his residence.

Howard was born October 23, 1940 to the late William Carroll Morefield and Stella Blanche Miller Morefield in Johnson County, Tennessee in addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son Eric Morefield in 1986, and a very special friend Rev. Doug Stidham.

His survivors include his wife of 58 years Linda Treadway Morefield.

Daughter Donna Morefield Fritts (Richard). His pride and joy Makayla (Sissy) Fritts Sister Anita Bentley (David).

Brother Jerry Morefield (Paulette)

His special Cat Sugarfoot

Special Friend Dan Lipford

Several Nieces and nephews also survive.

In honoring his wishes, he had request to have a graveside only that will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday November 23, 2019 in the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum of Love.

In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to Gideons International.

In Keeping with his wishes to be known not as what he was, but for what he is now.

Online Condolences may be viewed at huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Howard Morefield family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home