Howard Junior Hicks, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born on April 18, 1941 to the late George Dewey Hicks and Sally Faye Eastridge.

Howard retired from Mountain Electric Cooperative after 31 years of service. He enjoyed tree trimming and provided this service on his own for several years. He enjoyed being active and being outdoors. Everyone that was around him could tell he enjoyed life to the fullest and had a good, kind heart. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Fritts, Rosey Allie and brother, Gene McKinnis. Those left to cherish his memories include the mother of his four children, Dreama Hicks; daughters, Tammy Hicks, Sirena Hicks (Eddie), Robin Hicks; son, Wayne Hicks; grandchildren, Shane Mabe, Uvette Kimberlin, Cody Pierce, Noah Carrol; great grandchildren, Skylar, Makaylea; special nephew who was more like a brother, Roger Fritts “Hatchet Jack”; special friends, Betty and family, Johnny Dugger; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral home with a funeral service following at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Berrey Dunn officiating. It was Howard’s wish to be cremated after services are complete and be scattered under the old oak tree.

