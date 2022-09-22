It is with great sadness that the family of Homer G Rominger announces his passing. Homer passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at UNC Health Blueridge in Morganton N.C. at the age of 75. He was born August 3, 1947 in Watauga County, N.C. to the late Spencer Rominger and Ora Hicks Rominger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret South, Louise Wilcox, and Frances Rominger, and five brothers, Charlie Rominger, Norman Rominger, Ernest Rominger, Chester Rominger, and a infant brother.

Homer was a Farmer. He was a quiet and humble man who loved and was dedicated to his family. In his younger years enjoyed hunting and fishing and just being outdoors or wandering the woods. There’s not been many more kinder souls placed on this earth. Homer is loved and will be missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends also survive.

Graveside services for Homer will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday September 8, 2022 in the Lower Beaver Dam Cemetery with Rev. Lee Reece officiating.

