Hilda Lewis

Hilda B. Madron Lewis, age 78 of Mountain City passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her home. Hilda was born on September 9, 1942 to the late Earl Madron and Gaile Hammond Madron in Trade, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Toll W. Lewis; brother, John Madron; sisters, Hope Madron Payne (Marion), Helen Madron Treadway (Gene); nephew, David Lewis; sisters-in-law, Opal Lewis, Ruby Graybeal, Ruth Lewis, Willa Dean Lewis; brothers-in-law, Bruce Lewis, Dana Lewis, Kyle Lewis, Wilson Graybeal, Marion Payne, McArthur Williams.

Hilda was a 1960 graduate of Johnson County High School. After school, she worked for the Chrysler Corporation for over 35 years. In 2000 after retiring and taking a celebratory trip to Alaska, Hilda and Toll returned home to their beloved mountains to build a lovely home and be surrounded by their family and friends. They created a welcoming home that would accommodate a lot of people because they planned on hosting family gatherings including breakfasts, weddings, showers, and reunions, and that they did.

Hilda was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, but she attended First Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook and loved to prepare meals for large groups such as the Lewis Family and others who were often invited over for breakfast or for the annual Madron Reunion which also included overnight guests. She also loved to travel and really enjoyed going on trips with her friends and family along with senior groups.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son William E. Lewis and wife Michelle of Bear, DE; granddaughter, Hannah Lewis; step grandson, Gavin Brown; her dear sister, Hallie Madron Williams; sister-in-law, Sandra Madron; brothers-in-law: Earl Dean Lewis, Wallace Lewis and wife Ruby; Aunt, Jackie Thomas; Dear friend, Bud Brown; nieces: Leslie Reali, Tammy Madron, Missy Timbs, Kelly Moore, Wanda Greer, Rhonda Proffitt, Lisa Jane Lewis, Kathy Henson, Betty Goff, Judy Danbury; nephews: Jimmy, Eric and Cody Madron; many great nieces and nephews in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and South Carolina; special friends: Patsy and Eddie Cavanaugh, Estelle Lewis, and Nancy Wills. The family would like to express many thanks to Nancy Townsend as the primary caregiver and to the many family members and friends who helped during this difficult time.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service immediately followed with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating. The graveside service and burial followed from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers included Wayne Taylor, Earl Dean Lewis, Jerry Greer, Robert Wills, and Shooter Brown. Honorary pallbearer was Eddie Townsend.

Friends and family may call at the home starting after 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 5263 Hwy 91 N, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.