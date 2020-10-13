Herbert Rupard

On the evening of October 7, 2020, we lost the most amazing model of what a husband, father, grandfather, and friend should be in this life. Herbert Hoover Rupard, 86, of Laurel Bloomery TN, is in his Lord’s caring and healing hands.

He was strong in his love for family and in the belief of a hard work ethic and compassion for others. Hoover retired from Columbus McKinnon after 33 years, but the work he loved most and thrived on was his farming. He was a life-long member of the Laurel Bloomery 1st District Fire Department. An Army veteran, Hoover worked hard all his life and passed on such a wonderful example of this ethic to his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. Hoover didn’t talk much and truly believed your actions speak louder than your words. We have lost a monumental part of our lives, but his example will live on forever through his family and friends.

Hoover was preceded in death by his parents, John Carson and Rosa Farris Rupard; sisters, Grace Rupard, Earlene Campbell, Hazel Noland, Margaret Lewis, Shirley Winters; brothers, Everett Rupard and Bobby Dean Rupard.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Doris Rupard; daughters, Sandy Ward (Tracy), Pam Savery (Bob); grandchildren, Clark Ward, Kyle Savery (Catherine), Ryan Savery; sister, Beulah Robinson; sister-in-law, Janet Rupard, Joanne Blevins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Marsha Blevins; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation and love for his caregivers; Trish, Mary Alice, Orpha, Lorraine, and the staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 with Pastors Tom Prater and Billy Morefield officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral service at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Virginia. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Hoover’s family will serve as pallbearers and the honorary pallbearers will be Clark Ward, Kyle Savery, Ryan Savery, Paul Blevins, Jim Owens, Ronnie Campbell and the men of Saint John’s United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church (326 Gentry Creek Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680) or 1st District Fire Department (7176 Hwy 91 N, Laurel Bloomery TN 37680).

Condolences may be sent to the family on our website.The family of Herbert Hoover Rupard has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.