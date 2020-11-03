Henry Garland

Henry Roosevelt Garland, age 89, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born in Johnson County, TN on November 27, 1930 to the late Roosevelt Garland and Sara Robinson Garland. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Dora Adams, and infant sister Mossie Garland; one brother Sambo Garland.

Henry enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters Verlee Garland and Dorothy Mays; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service for Henry will be held on Sunday November 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Spencer to officiate. Burial will follow at the family cemetery on Campbell Hollow Road, Butler, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family online.

The family of Henry Roosevelt Garland has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.