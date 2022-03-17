, age 96 of Creston, NC passed away on March 2, 2022 at Margate Health and Rehab. of Jefferson. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Thompson after 55 years of marriage. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by her brothers, Sam, Dave and Howard; sisters, Mary Hall and Doris Chapman, and step granddaughter, Maryann Lewis Marchesani.

Helen was born in Zion, MD to the late Ernest J. Nickle and Edna Harris Nickle. She lived in the Oxford/West Grove area until the past 17 years when she moved to Creston, NC to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She was an active member of Chatham United Methodist Church before moving to NC. She enjoyed reading, needle work, and crossword puzzles. In her younger years she and Raymond grew a large garden from which she canned her vegetables for the following winter.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Thompson Lewis and husband Clyde Lewis of Creston, NC; grandchildren, Chad Anderson, Kristy Anderson Corona; step-grandson, Joe Lewis; great grandson, Nevon Corona; step great grandchildren, Molly and Katie Marchesani, Asia Lewis and Anthony Carlette. She is also survived by her brothers, Harold, Joe, George (Sally), Elmer (Faye) and sisters, Viola Carter (Dave) and Monica Naylor (Jack).

The funeral services will be held on March 18, 2022 at Edward L. Collins Funeral Home in Oxford, PA.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Helen Nickle Thompson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 and Edward L. Collins Funeral Home of Oxford, PA.

