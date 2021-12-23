It is with great sadness the family of Helen G Bumgardner announces her passing on Monday, December 6th, 2021 at the Mountain City Care Center at the age of 90.

Helen was born in Johnson County, TN, on December 8, 1930. She was the daughter of the late George Robinson and Edith Reece. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by sons; Wayne and Jim Bumgardner; brothers: Charles and Justin Robinson; sisters Violet Mast, Geneva Hurd, Dora Wilson and Georgia Hodge; son- in-law Coy Gentry, and granddaughter; Tabby Bumgardner. She was a member of Centerview Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Patsy Gentry, Trade, TN; son Gary “Peanut” Bumgardner (Kim), Zionville, NC; and special granddaughter; Angela Jenkins, Trade, TN. Nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rachel Royston and the Mountain City Care Center staff for the excellent care shown to Helen.

A graveside service for Helen will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Trade United Methodist Church Cemetery with Robert Wilson officiating. Pallbearers are Michael Gentry, Steven Gentry, Ray Jenkins, Gregory Jenkins, Doug Stanley, and Eric Farrow. Honorary Pallbearers are D.J. Stanley, Dr. John Whitlock and the staff of Mountain City Care Center.

