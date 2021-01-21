Helen Dunn

Helen Jean Dunn, age 70, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Helen was born on April 20, 1950 to the late Roby Dunn and Doris Lipford in Mountain City, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adopted father, Dennis Lipford.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Pamela Ashley of Hickory, NC, Brian Ashley of Mountain City, Kevin Ashley of Mountain City; grandchildren, Joshua Jarvis, Dustin Booth, Damien Hipshire, Austin Ashley, Jacob Ashley; brother, Roy Dunn.

It was Helen’s wish to be cremated and no formal services to be held.

May Gods love surround you now and bring you peace. Mother’s hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever. I truly never learned what the words ‘I miss you’ were until I reached for my mom’s hand and it wasn’t there. In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. Mother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.

