Hazel Holley

Hazel Laura Holley, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home in Bluff City, TN. Hazel was born on November 27, 1957 to the late Charlie and Thelma Barnhardt in Paterson, New Jersey. Hazel was always willing to lend a helping hand and appreciated her family very much. She also enjoyed making jewelry.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Melissa Lewis of Mountain City, TN, Amy Tomberlin of Marshville, NC; grandchildren, Hunter Lewis, Justus Lewis, Kristen Tomberlin, Brooke Tomberlin; sister, Judy Williams of Monroe, NC; brother, Chester Barnhardt of Concord, NC.

No formal service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online. The family of Hazel Laura Holley has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.