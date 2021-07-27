Hazel Eller

Hazel Mae Manuel Eller went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She lived to be 104 years old and was lovingly taken care of by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Larry Danner. Hazel was born on April 25, 1917 in Ashe County, NC. She was married on December 4, 1931 to George Thomas Eller. The couple was married for 49 years before he passed away on June 8, 1981. In her lifetime she was a mail carrier, an employee at Burlington and most importantly she leaves behind a strong legacy of love and family.

She had three daughters: Juanita Eller Everett of Frostburg, MD, Betty Eller Whittaker( Husband Ron) of Wilmington, NC and Patricia Eller Danner(husband Larry) of Johnson City, TN; six grandchildren: Michael Brad Everett(deceased), Lisa Y. Everett(deceased), Victoria Everett Brown of Cumberland, MD, Bridgett Whittaker Jochum of Waldorf, MD, John Thomas Horne(deceased) and Ronnie Thomas Danner of Johnson City, TN. Her legacy continued with 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.

Hazel was a wonderful Christian lady and active member of Milligan Free Will Baptist Church, Pastor Mark Street. She loved her church family and everyone will remember her beautiful smile anytime she would fellowship and share food with her church family. She would pride herself in cooking and sharing her favorite dishes of biscuits and gravy and chicken and dumplings.

Hazel held a close relationship with her son-in-law, Larry Danner. She would light up whenever he came into the room. They enjoyed taking car rides together, farming and just sitting at home talking and singing for hours. She also loved spending time with her grandson, Ronnie Danner and his two daughters, Bailey and Emma. The family would like to thank their close friends, Janice and Michelle McInturff, Louise Butler and Helen Odom for acting not only as friends but also as caregivers to Hazel along with Amedisys Hospice of Johnson City, TN.

The graveside service was held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Street and Pastor Frank Woods officiating. The body laid in state on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm at Mountain City Funeral Home for those who wished to pay their respects and sign the guest register.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Hazel Mae Manuel Eller has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.