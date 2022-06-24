Harvey Burniston, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He was born December 18, 1931 in Brookline, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert Sr. and Greta (Duncan) Burniston.

Harvey attended Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Massachusetts and enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduation. He had an esteemed 20-year career in the military, serving in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and earning the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he served as Mountain City Public Works Director and as Mayor of Mountain City, TN, for 10 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mountain City and a member of the American Legion Post 61.

Harvey is survived by his five children: Harvey (Maureen) Burniston, Jr, Kathy Burniston, James (Susann) Burniston, Laurie Burniston Dunn, Tom (Rebecca) Burniston; nine grandchildren: Michelle (Ricky) Hansen, Mallarie (Cody) Graybeal, James (Megan) Burniston, Veronica Burniston, Christopher Dunn, Courtney (Chad) Friday, Nick Childress, Carter (Sydney) Burniston, Thomas (Miriam) Burniston; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Braylin, Rylin, Madelyn, Liam, Emilia, George, Myka, Chloe, Kaitlyn, Samara, Gemma, Madsen, Callum; and by his sister, Sandy.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Mildred Carter Ammons, second wife Joann Blevins Hawkins; granddaughter Melissa Burniston Bratton; brother Robert, and sister Margaret.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 4 to 6PM at Mountain City Funeral Home followed by a service of remembrance at 6PM officiated by Reverend Don Morris.

The graveside service and burial will be held at 1PM on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Dunn, James Burniston, Nick Childress, Carter Burniston, Thomas Burniston, Ricky Hansen, Kyle Bratton, and Cody Graybeal. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the American Legion, Post 61.

The family wants to thank the staff of Avalon Hospice and the Courtyards Senior Living for the tireless and compassionate care you gave our father over the last 5 years. We truly appreciate all that you did to make his final days comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Melissa Burniston Bratton Scholarship fund by clicking the link below. Please add “Melissa Burniston Bratton Memorial” in the comments section of the donation form. Checks can be mailed to TN FFA Foundation, Melissa Burniston Bratton Memorial Fund, Box 5034, TN Tech University, Cookeville, TN, 38505. https://tnffa.org/donate-now

