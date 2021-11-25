Harry Hugh Kerley, age 87, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 18, 2021. A native of Roan Mountain, TN, he was the son of Tom and Helen Julian Kerley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses: Bill and Ruth Kerley, Lawson and Clarene Kerley, Bob and Gloria Kerley, and Betty Lou Kerley Higgins.

Mr. Kerley grew up in the Holiness Church of Roan Mountain where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a 1952 graduate of Cloudland High School and attended East Tennessee State College. Afterwards, he took the position of farm management of the Hump Mountain, 2,300 acre sheep and cattle operation for his uncle, Oscar Julian. During this time, Harry was named the “Young Farmer of the Year” for Carter County. In the same year, he became office manager of Farm Credit Services, a position he held until retirement.

Harry married Josephine Miller of Tiger Valley, and they were to celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary on December 21, 2021. They made their first home in Tiger Valley and were members of Tiger Valley Presbyterian Church. In 1968, they moved to Mountain City and became members of First Baptist Church where he served as deacon and belonged to Dr. John Payne’s Sunday School Class.

In addition to his wife, Mrs. Josephine M. Kerley, those left to cherish his memory include his five children and their spouses: Kathy and Dan Osking, Annette and Donald Greer, Brenda and David Arnold, Tom and Donna Kerley, Don and Heidi Kerley. He is survived by ten grandchildren: Ian Osking (Ihla), Justin Osking (Gabrielle), Ashley Casaday (David), Warren Kerley (Bailey), Jake Greer (Montgomery), Will Kerley, Nathan Arnold, Sam Kerley, Shane Greer, and Stacy Greer. He is also survived by three great-grandsons: Finn Osking, Carl Ben Osking, and Grant Kerley and was expecting his first great-granddaughter in February. A sister-in-law, Jean Davis and a brother-in-law, Bill Miller also survive.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Mountain City from 2:00-4:00 PM with the funeral service to follow with Pastor Ricky Campbell and Pastor Richard Stout officiating. The graveside service and interment will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park, 2708 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City, TN. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews: Steve Kerley, Brad Higgins, Paul Davis, Jimmy Buchanan, Charlie Bowman, Scott Davis, and Floyd Reeser.

In lieu of flowers, those who desire may send donations to the Johnson County Rescue Squad, 203 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

