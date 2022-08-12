Harold “Judge” Jerome Rodgers Jr., age 54, passed away on August 2, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Judge was born February 20, 1968, in Inglewood, CA, to Harold Rodgers Sr. and Pamela Bendell. Judge is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy Cooley and Josephine Davis, Charles and Catherine Rodgers; step-grandparents, Floyd and Nellie West and David and Helen Silvie and step-father, Phillip Bendell.

Judge was a hard worker and worked for many years in construction. He previously worked for Laurel Ridge Builders in Banner Elk, NC but had recently started his own business Emkas Construction. He loved music and had a passion for singing and playing the guitar. Judge was very personable and could talk to anyone like he had known them forever.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 14 years, Jennifer Rodgers; daughter, Amber Rodgers; step-daughters, Kaitlin Holman and Emily Holman; mother, Pamela Bendell, and step-father, Jim Silvie; father, Harold Rodgers Sr., and step-mother, Thurza Rodgers; siblings, Joe Bendell, Jef Rodgers, Pammie Rodgers, Shannon Rodgers, Michele Liu, Chris Rodgers; step-brother, Phillip Bendell; special friend, Robert Davis; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Roan Creek Baptist Church (639 Lumpkin Branch Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683). The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastors David Hankal and Jim Furches officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the Rainbow Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Ozenne, Shawn McGinley, Steve Marchese, Freddy Aguilera, Joe Bendell, and Trent Snyder. Honorary pallbearers are his brothers, Nick Puig, brothers-in-law, and his many friends and family.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home, 482 Claude Warren Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Harold “Judge” Rodgers Jr. has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.