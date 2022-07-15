Harold Jonathan Shoemaker, age 77, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Harold was born on November 9, 1944, in Johnson County to the late Dick Shoemaker and Hazel Crosswhite Shoemaker. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Brewer; sisters, Deborah Shoemaker and Margaret Stalcup; two infant brothers, and brother, John Shoemaker.

Harold was a God-fearing man who loved to let people know about Jesus. He was a happy man who loved his family. Harold was a very good woodworker and a very talented man. He could do anything he wanted to do. Harold had been on mission trips throughout the years and had taught Sunday School for many years. He was a United States Army Veteran. Harold was a member of Rainbow Mennonite Church where he served as a Deacon.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 45 years, Brenda Shoemaker; daughter, Kim Stout (Kenneth); son, Daniel Shoemaker; grandchildren, Ginger Shoemaker, Coty Brewer, Lucas Stout (Skylar), Dalton Brewer (Katie), Savannah Shoemaker (Dillon), Keisha Shoemaker, Nathanael Wright, and Billy Shoemaker; great-grandchildren, Brianna Dunn, Stephen Dunn, Emma Dunn, Harper Stout, and Naveah Wright; sisters, Kat Carden and Dorothy Shoemaker; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Rainbow Mennonite Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Gambill to officiate. The graveside service and burial will follow from Sunset Memorial Park with Military honors accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Lucas Stout, Dalton Brewer, Kenny Stout, Mark Gladden, Josh Jones, and Ben Masters. Honorary pallbearers are all of his friends who loved and cherished his friendship.

Friends may visit at the home at 610 Rabbit Hollow Ln., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Harold Jonathan Shoemaker has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.