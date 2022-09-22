Harold Hayden Dugger Jr., age 54, passed away on September 13, 2022. Harold was born on March 2, 1968, to Harold Dugger Sr. and the late Faye Dugger. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Dugger.

Harold was a hard worker and loved his job and all the people that he worked with. He enjoyed fishing NASCAR, and liked to tinker, and was always working on something. He loved his family very much and adored his father.

Those left to cherish his memories include his father, Harold Dugger Sr.; son, Josh; sister, Donna Jones and husband Ben; life-long friends, Donald Stanley and Brad Lowe and many more dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mountain City Funeral Home.

