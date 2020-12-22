Harold Hall

Harold Franklin Hall, age 77 of Mountain City, Tenn., husband of Judith C. Hall, went home to his Lord and Savior Saturday, November 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.Harold was born August 15,1943, in Fitzgerald, Ga., one of eight children of the late William Jodi Hall Sr. and Lula Mae Griffin Hall. He was raised and spent his formative years in Charleston, S.C.

Harold served his country first in the Marine Reserves, then with the U.S. Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne in Ft. Bragg, N.C., and finally, as a Sgt. 2nd Class of the Rifle Division stationed in Germany. Harold’s civilian career began with Southern Airways (2 years) and Eastern Airlines (23 years) in Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh, Penn.; Omaha, Nebr.; and Charleston, S.C.

Following the demise of Eastern Airlines in 1991, he was employed by Bayer Corporation as a chemical operator (10 years) until his retirement in 2002. Harold enjoyed working with anything mechanical; being outdoors in nature; wood-working; boating and shrimping in Charleston; pontooning on Lake Watauga; bee-keeping; country western and gospel music; and watching NFL football. He obtained his contractor’s license in South Carolina to go on to build two homes: one in Summerville, S.C., and their retirement home in Mountain City, Tenn. Their dream came to fruition when he and his wife moved to the mountains in 2003, enjoying many years until illness set in.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Richard (Ric) Blystone, Jr., and brothers; J.W., William J., James T. and Aubrey Hall. Harold is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judith; daughter, Nancy D. Moore (Kevin) of Scurry, Texas; two brothers; Howard T. Hall and Robert A. Boone; one sister, Sharon Carswell (Bruce); brother-in-law, Edward C. Gray (Jan) of DeLand, Fla.; granddaughter Melissa Avans, of Scurry, Texas; nephews, Eddie Gray of Sedalia, Colo., and Nathan S. Gray (Esther) of Bend, Ore.; great nephew, Teo Gray of Bend, Ore.; as well as several other great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. A memorial contribution, if desired, may be made to Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary, 977 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN, 37683; Adopt-A-Golden Knoxville, P.O. Box 11822, Knoxville, TN 37939; or Mountain City Presbyterian Church, 201 Fairground Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683.

To share memories of Harold Franklin Hall, please visit our website. Care for Harold’s family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion Va. 24354.