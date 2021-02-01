Harold Dowell

Harold Ray Dowell, age 86, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at his home. He was born in Johnson County, TN on July 29, 1934 to the late Charles and Nancy Dowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Hazel Sluder, Opal Wood, Goldie Wood, Verta Greer, Virginia Ailes and Eula Dowell; brothers, Charles Dowell, Jr. and Ralph Dowell. Harold retired in Wilmington, DE after 31 years of service to NVF Power Co. He enjoyed sports and working puzzles. Harold was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 65 years, Jean Dowell; daughters, Yvonne DeCarlo and husband Frank, Deborah Kelley and husband Bill, Pamela Hodge and husband Terry, Sharon French and husband Glen, Sandra Hurley and husband Dan, son, David H. Dowell and wife Roxanne; brothers, J.W.(Jay) Dowell and wife Ethel; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The graveside service for Harold was held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at11:00 a.m. from Sunset Memorial Park with Pastors Mike Penley and Rick Thomason officiating. Pallbearers were friends and family. Condolences may be sent to the family online .

The family of Harold Ray Dowell has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.