We are saddened to announce the passing of Gregory Eller, age 55, at the VA in Nashville, TN. He was born May 30, 1966 in West Chester Pennsylvania to the late Frank Eller and Norma Jean Eller.. Gregory was a US Air Force veteran and he enjoyed golfing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Miok Chon Eller; two sons: David Eller of Mountain City, TN and Kevin Eller of Smithville, TN; and one sister Lisa Eller of Laurel Bloomery, TN. It was his wish to be cremated and no formal service held.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Arrangements for the Eller family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.