Grant Roark

Grant Spencer Roark, age 80, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on December 13, 1939 to the late Rommie and Ruth Roark. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Max Roark, Wayne Roark; step daughter, Angela Ollinger; great grandson, Brandon George. Grant was a simple man with a huge, kind heart. He was known for his extremely hard working character. His goal in life was to always take care of his family, but he would help anyone in any way he could.

Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 36 years, Eleanor “Elle” Wyatt; daughter, Pam Blackburn and husband Jerry; sisters, Mary Roark, Jane Greer, Vertie Price; brothers, Lee Roark, Rocky Roark, Grady Roark, Gordon Roark; grandchildren, Cory Pennington, Chris Severt, Caleb Blackburn, Mandy Lewis, Rebecca Jennings, Dustin Lewis, Gidget Ollinger, Ryan Ollinger; great grandchildren, Gracie Severt, Savannah Lewis, Landon Lewis, Evan Lewis, Johnathan Jennings, Kaleb Jennings, Layla Jennings, Ty Horne, Declan Dowell, Kerali Dowell, Archer Dowell; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Morefield and Pastor Anthony Roark officiating. The graveside service and burial was at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Price-Roark Cemetery in Rock Creek, NC. Pallbearers were Brett Henson, Cory Pennington, Chris Severt, Dustin Lewis, Jerry Blackburn, and John Jennings. Honorary pallbearers were Fred Dunn and Freddie Duncan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to help with funeral costs. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Grant Spencer Roark has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.