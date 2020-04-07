We are saddened to announce the passing of Grace Brinkley Miller, age 95, of Piney Flats, TN on April 1, 2020 at her home. Grace was born on December 7, 1924 to the late William Brinkley and Metta Bumgarner Brinkley. She was born and spent most of her life in Shady Valley where she and her late husband, Avery, owned and operated the Shady Valley Grocery Store. She was also an active member of the Shady Valley Baptist Church. Grace was an accomplished quilter ad gardener and loved sewing.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Avery Harold Miller; two sisters, Etta Campbell and Floy Brinkley and five brothers; Gervis, Iva, Odell, Floyd and George Brinkley. She was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Amy Crumley Leonard and sons-in-law, Gerald Crumley and Thomas Morgan.

Left behind to cherish her memory are daughters, Jewell Morgan and Edith Crumley, and son, Roger Miller (Debby). She also leaves behind grandchildren; Mark (Diane) Aberi, Matthew (Heidi) Aberi and Kate Ross; and great-grandchildren; Waid and Megan Ross, Jacqueline and Kate Aberi, Benjamin Eldreth and Evelyn Kate (Evie) Leonard. She is also survived by one brother, Darrell Brinkley of Shady Valley as well as many nieces and nephews.

Grace was blessed with the loving care of her daughter, Edith, for the past 17 years for which the family is eternally grateful. The family also wishes to express its deep appreciation to Kate Ross, Lori King and Michael Crater for their loving care of this very special person.

Burial and graveside services were held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Shady Valley Memorial Gardens with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. Pallbearers were family and friends. The service was live streamed on the Hux & Lipford facebook page.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipford.com. Professional services for the Grace Miller family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.