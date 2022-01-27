Goldy Mae Luckett, age 76, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at her home. Goldy was born on December 6, 1945 to the late Preston and Anna Mae Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ivan Williams and Jean Oliver.

Goldy was a very caring and giving person who always had a smile on her face. She was a hard worker and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. She faithfully attended Mountain City Baptist Church until her illness prevented her from doing so.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Shelly Summerow (Craig Tester); sons, Kenny Luckett (Dianna), Joey Luckett (Christy); sisters, Cassie Church, Donna Dugger; brothers, Eddie Williams (Lisa), Jewel Williams (Ivy), Mack Williams (Susan); grandchildren, Corey and Marissa Summerow, Macey, Maelie, Madelyn, and Mason Luckett, Trevor and Hayden Luckett; special friend and caregiver, Willie Neely; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Jones officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Corey Summerow, Trevor Luckett, Hayden Luckett, Joseph Lawson, Skylar Lawson, and Mason Luckett. Honorary pallbearer is Willie Neely.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be may to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Goldy Mae Luckett has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.