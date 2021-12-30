Gloria J. Lewis, age 81 of Mountain City, TN went home to be with Jesus on Saturday morning December 18, 2021 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Gloria was born in Charlotte, NC on December 8, 1940 to the late David Ray Adams and Lola Moretz Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond B. Lewis and baby brother, Ray Douglas Adams.

Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grand-momma, and nannie as well as daughter, sister, and friend.

Gloria is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Riddle and husband Daniel of Johnson City, TN, Sarah Moore and husband Mark of Bristol, VA; sons, Jonathan Lewis of Mountain City, TN, Nathaniel Lewis and wife Melissa of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren, Elijah and Ezekiel Riddle, Bentley and Casen Lewis, David Ross, Brandon Moore, Hunter and Justus Lewis; sister, Shirley Greer of Mountain City, TN; special lifelong friend, Ann Head Bowery.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at the Rainbow Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family of Gloria J. Lewis has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street Mountain City, TN 37683.