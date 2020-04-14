Glenna Barton

Glenna Scott Long Barton, 92,of Shady Valley, TN passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Shady Valley, TN born on August 10, 1927, a daughter of the late Robert Winfield and Jennie Mae Wood Scott.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hiley M. Long; her second husband, William Vance “Bill” Barton; four sisters, Wilma Fleenor, Okra Anderson, Belvie Scott, and Irene Blevins; and six brothers, Hugh Scott, Ronald Scott, Taylor Scott, Wade Scott, Reese Scott, and Charles Scott.

Glenna leaves a legacy of many talents which included but was not limited to, gardening, canning, flowers (she loved roses), hospitality and taking care of others. She loved making cornbread and serving you a great meal. She had an incredible sense of humor and loved spending time with all her lifelong friends.She was best known for loving Jesus and being an active member of Victory Baptist Church in Shady Valley, TN.

Glenna is survived by three step-sons, Billy Barton, Chuck Barton, Tim Barton and families; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Scott; and many nieces and nephews, which includes greats and great-greats from the Scott and Long families Glenna was lovingly cared for by her nieces, JoAnn and Liz, and a host of many friends in her community along with her pastor, Bro. Eddie Porter. Glenna’s family wishes to express their heartfelt love and appreciation for those who cared for Glenna, especially the compassionate care provided by her nurses, Kristen and Gail, from Hospice.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, a limited gathering of 10 people at a time could visit at Garrett Funeral Home between the hours of 10 am until 2 pm on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A private burial was held in the Wood-Scott Cemetery in Shady Valley, TN. At a later date after the current health restrictions are lifted, there will be a grand celebration of life for Glenna held where everyone will be welcome to attend In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Victory Baptist Church, P.O. Box 107, Shady Valley, TN 37688 or Shady Valley Fire Department, 10114 Highway 421 N., Shady Valley, TN 37688;Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com.Mrs. Barton and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#:(276) 475-3631