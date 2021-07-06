Glenn Harmon

Glenn Edward Harmon, age 68, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Glenn was born on August 13, 1952 to the late Gedar Harmon and Virginia (Toots) Harmon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Harmon and sister, Patsy McNulty.

Glenn was a veteran of the United States Marines and also a retiree of the United States Postal Service. He was a hard-working man all his life and was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughters, Elizabeth Harmon, Crystal Jacobs; sons, Carl Harmon, Ethan Harmon; sister, Glenda Greer (Larry); grandchildren, Mathew Dugger, Joseph Dugger, Michael Dugger, Cynthia Harmon, Kayleigh Nielsen, Martin Harmon, Kristen Tate, Allison Tate, Raven Tate; great grandchildren, Justin Dugger, Abigail Dugger, Conor Dugger, Aidan Dugger; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Harvey White officiating. The graveside service and burial followed at the Harmon Family Cemetery in Sink Valley. Pallbearers were Ethan Harmon, Joseph Dugger, Mathew Dugger, James Tate, Danny Sisk, and Earl Garland. Honorary pallbearers were Carl Harmon, Martin Harmon, and Larry Greer. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or Mission 22. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Glenn Edward Harmon has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.