Glenn Hammons Sr.

Glenn Darrell Hammons Sr., age 80, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 9, 1940 to the late Sam Hammons and Maxie Willen Hammons. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Hammons, Fred Hammons, and Larry Hammons.

Glenn was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that enjoyed spending time with his family. He lived for his Lord and Savior and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Charlotte Pardue Hammons; children, Donna Arnold (Mike), Darrell Hammons (Linda), Charles Rankins (Wilma), Glenna Lewis; sisters, Ella McCulloch (Jim), Nancy Wilson (Keith); brother, Richard Hammons; grandchildren, Joshua Arnold, Eric Arnold, Ethan Arnold, Dustin Rankins, Kristen Main, Harley Rankins, Devin Lewis; great grandchildren, Liddy Arnold, Maddy Arnold, Alyvia Arnold, Elyana Arnold, Riley Arnold, Kayden Main, Ryland Main, Lainey Main, Gavin Rankins, Carter Seatz; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors Frank Woods and Shannon Courtner officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Harley Rankins, Eric Arnold, Ethan Arnold, Devin Lewis, Robbie McCulloch, and Brian Wilson. Honorary pallbearers were Riley Arnold, Joshua Arnold, Dustin Rankins, Kayden Main, Ryland Main, Carter Seatz, Gavin Rankins, Jeff Hess, and Hunter Hess.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home of his daughters, 938 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Glenn Darrell Hammons has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.