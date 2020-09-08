John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

We are saddened to announce the passing of Glen Ferguson, age 69, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 22, 1951 to the late Paul Eugene and Marjorie Cantrell Ferguson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Marsha Johnson and a special nephew Aaron Wise. Glen enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Margaret Ferguson of the home, two daughters: Angie (Desi) Ward and Robin (Bill) Hill, both of Mountain City, TN; two sons: Rodney (Angie) Ferguson of Lenoir, NC and Robert (Nancy) Main of Trade, TN; sisters: Judy (James) Burchett of West Liberty, KY; Dianna (Harold) Wise of Eaton, OH; Peggy (Mitchell) Stamper of West Liberty, KY and Tammy (Jack) Holbrook of West Liberty, KY; grandchildren: Sheena (Jeremy) Johnson, Addison (Doodlebug) Ward and Mandy Brooke Hill; great grandchildren: Andrew and Meleah Johnson; special nieces and nephews: Machelle and Connor Vance, Tammy (Chris) Pierce and family, Kelli and Jared Wise. Several other nieces, nephews and special friends: Jack and June Eller, Pat and Eddie Rovner, Jerry Brown, Pat and Greg Thacker and brother-in-law Van Johnson and Glen’s Roan Valley friends also survive.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Mack Arnold officiating. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. At other times friends may call at the residence, 2256 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, TN. Professional services for the Ferguson family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.