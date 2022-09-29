Gladys “Maw” Rupard, 89, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2022, at Franklin Woods Hospital. She was surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Luther Rupard, Her mother and father, Clyde and Sallie Trivette, and her sisters Irene Taylor, Margie Taylor, and Wilma Walsh. Her brothers, Ted and Glenn Trivette.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Earl Trivette, Her children, Patsy Galliher and husband Chris, Benny Rupard and wife Phyllis, Judy Howard, Tammy Grindstaff, and husband, Bob. She has 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Everyone in the community knew her by “Maw.” She was a friend to anyone that knew her. She will be deeply missed by so many. Special Thanks to Barbara Denney, Becky Goins, and Amedisys Home Health for helping with care during her illness.

Graveside services for Gladys “Maw” Rupard will be conducted on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 3 pm from the Reece Memorial Cemetery with John Hammett and Spencer Roark to officiate.

Honorary pallbearers include Bob Grindstaff, Chris Galliher, Josh Key, Cole Howard, Larry Trivette, and Ted Trivett, Jr.

