We are saddened to announce the passing of Gertrude L. Wood, age 92, at her residence on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born on November 10. 1929 to the late Chester and Nell Fugett Davis. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Wood and three sisters: Jean Phillips, Elsie Arnold, Edith Atwood, and a brother, Sanford Davis

Those left to cherish her memory include daughter Cheryl Parker (Wayne) of Mountain City, TN, and son Larry Wood, both of Mountain City, TN; three grandchildren: April Grindstaff, Jesse Parker, and Joe Parker; three great-grandchildren: Joshua Stout, Terry Grindstaff, and Lily Grindstaff and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. from Bethany Baptist Church with Dr. Gale Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Wayne Parker, Jesse Parker, Joe Parker, Josh Stout, Terry Grindstaff, and John Brookshire. Honorary pallbearers will be men of Bethany Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at huxlipfordfh.com

At other times friends may call at the residence 1724 Campbell Road, Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson County Rescue Squad, 203 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 or Doe Valley Fire Department, 283 Slabtown Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Arrangements for the Wood family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.-