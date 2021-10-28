We are saddened to announce the passing of Gerda Schiller White, age 85, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in East Prussia on August 8, 1936 to her parents, Otto and Frieda Krebs Schiller. She was also proceeded in death by a son Christopher Martin White. Gerda was a homemaker and loved gardening.

Survivors include: Her Husband of 66 years, Duane White of the home; her daughter Monica Dowell of Vallie Crusis, N.C. Several grand and great grandchildren also survive her.

There will be a celebration of Gerda’s life on Tuesday October 26, 2021 in the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel at 6 pm.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Cress and Bill McGuire

