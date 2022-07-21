Geraldine Perry Thomas, age 81, passed away on July 14, 2022, at Mountain City Care Center. Geraldine was born in Vilas, NC, on February 21, 1941, to the late Odell Perry and Frances Eggers Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert “Blaine” Thomas, and her sister, Trula Lee Perry Taylor.

Geraldine worked most of her life raising her children and grandchildren. Raising a large family meant raising a large garden and canning, which she loved to do. Geraldine and Blaine retired in 2003 and traveled to Texas in their camper during the winter months and traveled back to their “happy place” at Backbone Rock for the summer months, cooking for many people over an open fire. They were the camp host for many years at Backbone Rock, meeting strangers that became life-long friends.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Donna T. Greer (Charles), Penny T. Reid (Clinton), Brenda T. Coffey (Buddy), Pamela Thomas, Dawn T. Cline; sisters, Charlotte Arnold, and Freda Sanders; brothers, Paul Perry, Leonard Perry, Wayne Perry; grandchildren, Justin, Hannah, Josh, Emily, Jessica, Dylan; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Katherine, Leo, Nadia; brothers-in-law, Ted Thomas, Marlin Thomas, Lynn Thomas; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Mountain City Funeral Home, with Pastor Derrick Wilson officiating.

