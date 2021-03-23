Geraldine C. Lacy, 85, Roan Mountain, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born September 6, 1935 in Hampton to the late Jess B. & Gladys Brushingham Clark. Geraldine worked as a Pharmacy Technician and helped her husband build and manage multiple businesses in Johnson, Carter & Unicoi Counties, including a Gift Shop which she co-owned with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Newton G. Clark, Dana Allen Clark and Samuel Richard Clark. She was a member of Rittertown Baptist Church. She loved to work in her garden, flowers and loved to cook.

Survivors include her husband of 52 ½ years: Richard lacy. Three Sons: Rick (Rosetta) Ingram, Unicoi, Michael (Marcella) Ingram, Elizabethton and Richard Lee Lacy II, Atlanta, Georgia. One Grandson: Jason (Kristin) Ingram, Johnson City. Two Great Grandchildren: Brailey and Harley. A Step-Daughter: Kelly (Tim) Bresnahan, Three Step-Grandchildren: Maggie Tim, Jr. and Delaney. Three Sisters: Tamna Alice Birchfield, Unicoi, Rebecca (Paris) Street, Hampton and Judie Pitcock Perdue, Elizabethton. Her special friends: Mrs Dean Carnett and Jodie Smith.

A Service to Celebrate the life of Geraldine Lacy was conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Steve Coonst and Rev. Mark Street officiating. Interment followed in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery. Music was provided by Joel Street. Active Pallbearers were; Richard Jason Ingram, Richard Lacy, Jr., Jesse Pitcock, Darrell Lacy, Darren lacy and Jerry Street Honorary Pallbearers will be her nieces & nephews.

The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Jodie Smith for all her love and care shown to Geraldine. The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website. Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lacy family.